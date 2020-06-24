Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Upcoming transition to Apple Silicon announced at WWDC 2020.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
Apple Watch Buyer's Guide
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June

macOS Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Revives and Refreshes Game Center in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur

by

Game Center, a feature for tracking game progress and connecting gamers together for multiplayer gameplay experiences, has long been a part of iOS.

Game Center achievements in Settings

The feature was added to iOS 4 in 2010 and was a key part of gaming for a few years, but Apple nixed the Game Center app in 2016 with the release of iOS 10. Game Center has stuck around since then, but as more of a behind the scenes feature.

Apple's latest software releases revive Game Center, and there's a redesigned Game Center dashboard available on iOS, tvOS, and macOS that games can take advantage of.

Splash page when starting an Apple Arcade game after downloading iOS 14

Users are able to view their achievements, leaderboards, and Game Center profiles directly within various games through a new in-game dashboard in ‌Apple Arcade‌ games and through the updated Game Center section in the Settings app.


Game Center now offers up recurring leaderboards for current game rankings along with leaderboards for daily, weekly, and monthly competitions, plus a feature that lets users see their friends' game progress. Apple will also use Game Center in ‌Apple Arcade‌ to let users see what games are popular with their friends.

Game Center in an ‌Apple Arcade‌ game

Apple is encouraging developers to set up leaderboards, add achievements, and opt in to the Game Center challenges feature for their apps.

‌Apple Arcade‌ game in App Store listing available Game Center achievements

‌Apple Arcade‌ is getting other feature updates, such as lists of achievements you can earn in games right on the game page, filters for finding new content, sneak peeks at upcoming games, and a continue playing feature that lets you launch the games you've recently played across your devices from the ‌Apple Arcade‌ tab.

Tags: Game Center, Apple Arcade Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Bustycat
5 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Game Center is just a scoreboard to me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Sharkoneau
31 minutes ago at 10:59 am
Improvements are always great. But did anybody ask for this?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today announced a small but long-awaited change being made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: incoming phone and FaceTime calls will no longer take up the entire screen, providing for a much less disruptive experience. iOS 14 is available in beta for registered Apple developers today, with a public beta to follow next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or ...
Read Full Article107 comments

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
Read Full Article407 comments

WWDC 2020: Complete Transcript of Apple's Keynote with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's first-ever all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, as well as an announcement about Apple's long-rumored transition of its Mac lineup from Intel processors to Apple-designed...
Read Full Article1303 comments

iPhone 12 Dummy Unit Images Feature iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:13 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson has today shared several images depicting what he claims are dummy units of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Images of iPhone dummy units usually appear every year, just a few months ahead of Apple's usual September-October launch timeframe. They are usually based on CAD schematics sourced from the Chinese supply chain, much like the molds leaked last week. Such...
Read Full Article82 comments

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2020 in 13 Minutes

Monday June 22, 2020 3:57 pm PDT by
Today's digital WWDC keynote event was jam packed with announcements, with Apple debuting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and, most notably, its work on custom-designed chips that will be used in Macs in the future. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that didn't have a chance to watch the keynote event and don't want to spend two hours...
Read Full Article43 comments

iOS 14 Announced With All-New Home Screen Design Featuring Widgets, App Library, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 14, which features an all-new home screen design with widgets and a new App Library view, plus much more. Widgets Widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any home screen page, providing useful information at a glance. Users can also create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses machine learning to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity....
Read Full Article125 comments

Multiple Leaks Suggest No New Hardware at WWDC

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple has scrapped plans to reveal any new hardware at WWDC tomorrow, according to leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach who shared the information on Twitter. While WWDC is usually a software-driven event, until now leaks had strongly suggested the announcement of new hardware, particularly a redesigned iMac with iPad Pro design language. Other rumored hardware announcements were AirTags,...
Read Full Article259 comments

Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:27 pm PDT by
In a last minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a number of last minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple's WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a live stream. A previous series of rumors suggested we'd see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying "There will be no hardware...
Read Full Article121 comments

List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur

Monday June 22, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more. macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users...
Read Full Article178 comments

iOS 14 Tidbits and Hidden Features: Privacy Updates, Emoji Picker, New Dark Sky Weather Forecasts and More

Monday June 22, 2020 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple today unveiled iOS 14 with major new features like widgets for the Home screen, App Clips, a new App Library view that shows you all of your apps at a glance, new @mentions and pinned chats in Messages, Maps updates, and more, but there are also tons of smaller changes and tweaks that went unmentioned. Below, we've rounded up many of the minor updates and feature changes that Apple has ...
Read Full Article71 comments