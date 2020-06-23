Widgets in iPadOS 14 Limited to Today View in Landscape Mode

In iOS 14 for iPhone and iPod touch, widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any home screen page, providing useful information at a glance. The same can't be said for iPad.



In iPadOS 14, the use of widgets is limited to the Today View sidebar that only appears on the first screen of apps when viewing in landscape mode. When viewed in portrait mode, Widgets disappear along with the Today View and the user's apps are automatically rearranged in a typical grid to fill the screen.

In other respects, Widgets in ‌iPadOS‌ 14 share the same new functionality as widgets in ‌iOS 14‌. Users can create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses machine learning to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity. Widgets also can be customized for work, travel, sports, entertainment, and other areas of interest.

Apart from this limitation of widgets, ‌iPadOS‌ 14 shares the same new features as ‌iOS 14‌, along with some additional ones that make better use of the larger screen, including new interface functionality for stock apps, universal Search, new Apple Pencil features, and more.