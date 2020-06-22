Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

In a last minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a number of last minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple's WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a live stream. A previous series of rumors suggested we'd see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying "There will be no hardware tomorrow and Im sure Jon is right".



Beyond that the twitter account shares some details about the upcoming announcements. Most specifically, L0vetodream specifies "macOS Big Sur" as the name for macOS 10.16 which will also include a "redesigned UI" and "huge update" for Safari.

in my dream,Mac OS big sur, redesigned the Ui, and huge update for Safari — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

The other predictions are somewhat more vague, with this year being the "year of A14", Apple's own custom processor. The A13 presently drives the latest iPhones. TV OS and HomeKit integration are mentioned as well as WatchOS updates including sleep and "hand wash monitoring function".

in my dream ,this year is the year of A14 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

in my dream, TV OS can monitor the ‌HomeKit‌, regular update. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

in my dream, Watch OS update the watch homepage, now can be shared through the link. Added in sleep and hand wash monitoring function. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

iPadOS is described with a redesigned Sidecar -- Apple's feature to turn an iPad into a secondary monitor for a Mac. Finally, "improved and enhanced hand written input is also predicted.