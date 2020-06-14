How to Watch Apple's WWDC 2020 Keynote on June 22

Apple's 31st Worldwide Developers Conference will be a digital-only event in 2020, with no physical gathering planned due to the ongoing global health crisis.



The virtual event starts a little later in the month than usual, on June 22, and is free for anyone. As with previous years, Apple is kicking off WWDC with a keynote on the first day, offering a look at some upcoming products and providing the first details on new operating systems.

Rumors have suggested we could potentially see a new redesigned iMac and an announcement about Apple's planned shift to Arm-based Macs. We're also expecting a first-look at next-generation versions of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

You can watch Apple's WWDC 2020 Keynote live as it happens using one of the methods described below. The stream for the event starts at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For reference, here's when the event will begin based on other time zones in the United States and around the world:

Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST



Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT



Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT



Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST



Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT



Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT



Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT



New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT



Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT



Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT



London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST



Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST



Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST



Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST



Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK



Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST



Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT



Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST



Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST



Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day



Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day



Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day



Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day



Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day



Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day



Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day



Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day



Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day



Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

MacRumors will also provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, along with detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.



Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone or iPad

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple's native Safari browser. Bear in mind, to meet the stream's requirements, iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, while Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.



Launch Safari from your chosen device and follow this link to the WWDC 2020 Keynote.



Watch the Keynote on the TV App

You can watch the WWDC keynote via Apple's TV app on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Open the TV app on your chosen device.

Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2020. Alternatively, type "WWDC" into the Search field and select WWDC 2020 from the results. Click Play.



The app may tell you to tune in at your local time on June 22 to watch the event live. In the meantime, you could always watch the WWDC 2019 keynote while you wait.



Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC

If you don't have an Apple device handy, you can still watch the WWDC 2020 keynote on a PC running Windows 10. Open Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2020 Livestream.



While Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to access the WWDC 2020 keynote using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed).



Watch on YouTube or in the Apple Developer App

Apple will also stream its keynote event on YouTube. A WWDC Special Event video has been added to its YouTube channel. The video lets you set reminders for the keynote, so you can get an alert ahead of when it starts, so you don't miss a thing.



Lastly, Apple plans to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, giving Apple fans and developers multiple ways to watch.