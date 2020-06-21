Multiple Leaks Suggest No New Hardware at WWDC

Apple has scrapped plans to reveal any new hardware at WWDC tomorrow, according to leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach who shared the information on Twitter.

While WWDC is usually a software-driven event, until now leaks had strongly suggested the announcement of new hardware, particularly a redesigned iMac with iPad Pro design language. Other rumored hardware announcements were AirTags, AirPods Studio, and a refreshed Apple TV.

WWDC events sometimes have no new hardware reveals, as was the case in 2018. Last year, Apple used WWDC to offer a preview of the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. It is possible that Apple has faced supply chain issues this year, and may have decided to postpone hardware announcements until its manufacturing situation improves. It may also be the case that Apple simply did not have any hardware announcements planned for WWDC.

Looking like any possible hardware has been scrapped for WWDC tomorrow 🤔 Might be wrong about this one. Would love to be wrong! I’ll be surprised with all of you, either way! — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 21, 2020

I had two sources tell me no hardware for WWDC tomorrow. They aren’t on WWDC related teams but heard it through the Apple grapevine. I’d take this with a grain of salt, but thought it was worth mentioning. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 21, 2020

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also said he does not expect any hardware announcements at WWDC. Prosser and Weinbach are serial leakers, and both caution in their tweets that the information is somewhat uncertain.

