Apple Revamps App Store Connect With Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Interface

Apple today updated App Store Connect on the web, based on tweets from developers who are pleased with the newly introduced interface changes.



‌App Store‌ Connect is designed to let app developers manage the apps that they have available for download in the ‌App Store‌.

The ‌App Store‌ Connect dashboard features an updated interface that's responsive and available on iPhone as well as iPad and Mac. There is an ‌App Store‌ Connect app available for iOS devices, but this change makes the ‌App Store‌ Connect web features usable on the ‌iPhone‌ as well.

According to reactions from developers, the updated ‌App Store‌ Connect website is faster with an improved layout that looks more modern than the prior version.

New ‌App Store‌ Connect is responsive... Christmas came early! pic.twitter.com/cKPYcbgMfR — Tyler Hillsman (@thillsman) June 16, 2020