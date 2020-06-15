Apple Shares Details on 1-on-1 Developer Labs and Design Awards, Releases New WWDC Messages Stickers

With the release of the updated Apple Developer app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Apple today released some additional details and resources for developers ahead of the digital WWDC event that's set to kick off on Monday, June 22.



Along with the keynote that will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Apple Park, Apple plans to hold a traditional Platforms State of the Union at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to provide developers with an in-depth look at the new features in iOS/iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.

Apple plans to release engineering session videos for developers, but there will be an opportunity for developers to schedule 1-on-1 Developer Labs that will provide in-depth guidance on implementing new features.

These 1-on-1 labs will be held using Webex, and each appointment will last for 10 to 55 minutes, depending on subject matter. Members of the Apple Developer Program, Apple Developer Enterprise Program, and Swift Student Challenge winners are able to sign up.

Requests are taken for appointments that occur on the following day and can be made by members of the Apple Developer Program, the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or Swift Student Challenge winners. You can submit a request Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT. Simply sign in with your Apple ID, choose a lab from the schedule, enter your question, and submit. If you've filed a report using Feedback Assistant, include the Feedback Assistant ID in your submission. Availability is limited. Requests will be reviewed and you'll receive an email with your status within several hours. If you do not receive an appointment, you may submit again the next day if the lab is available, or post in the Apple Developer Forums.

On June 18, Apple will open up its all-new Apple Developer Forums that will allow anyone with an ‌Apple ID‌ to ask about questions related to app development. Starting on the first day of WWDC, the forums will be used to connect developers with more than 1,000 Apple engineers who will be answering questions.

The all-new forums feature tags as a way to make content easily discoverable. You can find content and tag your posts using special tags for WWDC20:

WWDC20 Community. Meet and chat with fellow developers. Everyone can view and all forums users can post.

WWDC20 Support. Ask for help with conference logistics, such as video streaming issues. Everyone can view and all forums users can post.

WWDC20. Discuss general conference content with engineers and fellow developers. Everyone can view. Program members and Challenge winners can post.

In addition, each session and conference topic will have a unique tag that program members and Challenge winners can use to discuss content. Everyone can view these threads.

A full list of tags will be available here starting June 22.

On June 29, a week after WWDC begins, Apple plans to announce its annual Apple Design Award winners, highlighting notable apps and games.

Apps and games created by millions of developers around the world have made a positive impact on people's daily lives. Join us in celebrating the developers who used their ingenuity, smarts, and savvy to build this year's Apple Design Award winners.

In addition to providing more information on the digital WWDC event, Apple today also added new Messages stickers for those who have installed the Apple Developer app. The stickers are WWDC themed, with graphics that are being used for the 2020 event plus some additional fun icons.



More information about Apple's WWDC schedule can be found in the Apple Developer app or on the Apple Developer website.