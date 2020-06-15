Apple Sends Out Invites for Digital WWDC Event

As Apple gears up for its 2020 WWDC event that will be held in a digital-only capacity, the company today sent out invites inviting members of the media to tune in to the keynote that's set to take place on Monday, June 22.

Image via Matthew Panzarino

Apple will hold its keynote event at the standard time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While the event will be digital only with no non-employees attending, Apple execs will be broadcasting from Apple Park.

"Join us for the first all-online WWDC, kicking off on June 22 with a Special Event Keynote coming to you from ‌Apple Park‌," reads the invitation.

Some people have noted that much of Apple's wording around the invite does not include the word "live," which suggests that Apple will be recording the keynote in advance and then broadcasting it on June 22.

Apple today also updated its main Apple.com website to invite all Apple users to watch the keynote event in addition to media and sent out invites to developers.



Apple plans to share broadcast the keynote through the Events tab on the Apple TV, through the Events section of the Apple website, on YouTube, in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website.

