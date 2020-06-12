Apple Shares First Look at Upcoming Apple TV+ Series 'Little Voice'

Apple today shared a first look video of upcoming Apple TV+ series "Little Voice," a coming of age drama created by J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice--and the courage to use it.

The TV show, which is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, will feature original music by artist Sara Barellies. J.J. Abrams is an executive producer on the series.

"Little Voice" is set to premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+ on July 10, which is the same day Apple plans to release "Greyhound," a WWII movie that stars Tom Hanks as a naval officer given command Navy destroyer of Greyhound in the Battle of the Atlantic.

