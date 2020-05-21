Apple TV+ Show 'Little Voice' From J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles Debuting on July 10

"Little Voice," a half-hour coming of age drama created by J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson is set to launch on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10.



"Little Voice" follows Bess King, a talented performer who struggles to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Apple says the "intensely romantic" show is about "finding your authentic voice -- and the courage to use it."

The series, which is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, will feature original music by Sara Barellies. J.J. Abrams, Barellies, Ben Stephenson, and Jessie Nelson are executive producers, with Nelson writing and directing the first episode.

Stars in the show include Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper.