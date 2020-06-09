Apple Webpage Promotes Unique Benefits of iPhone and Apple Watch Integration

Apple has launched a new webpage showcasing the tight integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. "Add them together. Multiply their power," reads the minisite, which highlights the benefits that come with using the two devices in tandem.

Get directions on ‌iPhone‌ and a tap on your wrist when you need to turn. Check your heart rate on Apple Watch and track it over the last hour, day, month, or year on ‌iPhone‌. When you put the two of them together, they add up to so much more.

Scrolling down the vector image-based page brings some of the more basic features into view first, like the ability to answer or decline a phone call or FaceTime call on ‌Apple Watch‌, and then transfer it to your ‌iPhone‌.

Messages are next, with ‌Apple Watch‌ features like quick replies, Tapback, emoji support and Scribbles covered, as well as the ability to ask Siri to compose or reply to an incoming message using your voice.

The site goes on to highlight the two devices' deep Camera app integration and the way you can use ‌Apple Watch‌ to remotely set up a shot on ‌iPhone‌, including the ability to frame and shoot, zoom in and out, switch between the ‌iPhone‌'s front and back cameras, and switch between camera modes.

Elsewhere, Apple shines a light on the music capabilities of ‌Apple Watch‌, such as Apple Music streaming, playlist support, and remote ‌iPhone‌ playback controls. There's also a section on ‌Apple Watch‌ health functions with iOS Health and Activity app integration, as well as mentions for handoff support in Maps, Find My, and Apple Pay.

Without disclosing anything new about ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌, the site does a good job of surfacing some lesser known features available to prospective customers who might be thinking about pairing the two devices.

