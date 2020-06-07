Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in iOS 13.5 introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
App Recap: Concertino, Outgoings, and Major App Updates

by

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted music app "Concertino" and finance app "Outgoing" as new apps worth checking out. We've also both highlighted older apps worth checking out and compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.

New Apps

  • Concertino (iOS, Free) - Apple Music client app Concertino was recently released for iOS, and it works by combining information from the Open Opus library with "an automated analysis of Apple Music metadata." The app can conveniently organize music from A to Z, by popularity, by time period, and more. Users can also organize songs by either setting them as favorites or creating playlists, and these can also be used to create a radio station. Although the app is free to download, an active Apple Music subscription is required for full music playback.

  • Outgoings (iOS, $1.99) - Outgoings, a new expense tracking app, allows users to track recurring expenses to gain insight as to how much is being spent on subscriptions over time. Users have the ability to set icons for individual "outgoings," which are individual subscription fees for services. Outgoing features a wide range of colors that can be used around the app. Users also have the ability to customize the app's icon by choosing from four different icons. The app allows users to create custom tags to group subscriptions, which is helpful when analyzing monthly subscriptions by type.

Older Apps to Check Out

  • Coursera (iOS, Free) - Coursera is an education app that offers online courses in over ten different subjects. The app is great for those looking to either simply learn more about a certain subject or enroll in a specific course to bolster a career path. Users can access over 3,500 online courses in which corresponding video lectures can be streamed from anywhere and downloaded for offline viewing. The app also features discussion forums, which can be used either to connect with other learners or to post questions. Although free to download, Coursera offers both free and paid course options, but users must take a paid course in order to unlock quizzes and obtain a Certificate. Users have the option to select several different course options at a variety of price points.


  • Day One (iOS & Mac, Free) - Day One, a journaling app marketed as "your journal for life," allows users to add photos, videos, drawings, and audio recordings to materialize their entries. It's simple interface makes it easy to navigate the app's many unique capabilities. Additionally, the app offers an On This Day feature that allows users to jump back to entries written in the past. The app's free version allows for unlimited journal entires, but users looking for more features such as a cloud backup and a sync across multiple devices can subscribe to Day One Premium, which is priced at $34.99 per year.

App Updates

  • Apple Research - Apple this week updated its Apple Research app to introduce updates for its Apple Hearing Study and its Apple Heart & Movement Study. There's a new "Speech in Noise" test that's available in the Apple Hearing Study, which is designed to help researchers understand participants' hearing ability under various circumstances. For the Apple Heart & Movement Study, there's a new survey available that will help researchers understand the impact of COVID-19 on daily life.
  • Gmail - The Gmail app's long-awaited dark mode feature appears to have finally completed on iPhone and iPad. Google announced dark mode for its Gmail app back in September 2019, but rollout since then has been limited on iOS, as some users managing to activate dark mode in the app had the feature vanish on the next restart.

  • Peloton - Peloton this week introduced an Apple TV app that provides access to live and on-demand workouts now on the big screen. The app is free to download, but it does require a Peloton membership.
  • Signal - Encrypted messaging app Signal this week announced the rollout of a new face-blurring feature that automatically locates and blurs faces in images shared over the platform. According to Signal cofounder Moxie Marlinspike, all processing involved in the new blur feature happens locally on the device to maintain privacy.
Top Stories

Apple Planning Interest-Free Apple Card Payment Plans for Macs, AirPods, iPads and More

Saturday June 6, 2020 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple plans to debut interest-free payment plan options for customers who purchase iPads, AirPods, Macs, and more using Apple Card, allowing them to pay for purchases over several months. According to Bloomberg, Apple will roll out the Apple Card feature in the coming weeks, with customers given up to 12 months to pay for their products before interest is due. The 12 month plan will be...
Read Full Article151 comments

Apple's Stock Price Hits a New All-Time High [Updated]

Friday June 5, 2020 7:06 am PDT by
Roughly four months after hitting an all-time high just before financial markets and economies faltered in the face of the current public health crisis, Apple's stock price has returned to those levels and has set a new all-time high today. Apple's previous intraday high of $327.85 was set on January 29, and that high-water mark was surpassed just a few minutes ago as it hit $328.00 before...
Read Full Article72 comments

Deals: Amazon Discounts Apple Watch Series 5 Models by $100, Now Starting at $299

Friday June 5, 2020 7:51 am PDT by
Amazon today kicked off a new sale on Apple Watch Series 5 models, starting with the 40mm GPS device for $299.00, down from $399.00. This discount matches the previous all-time-low price for this Apple Watch on Amazon, and is one of the best you'll find online right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
Read Full Article18 comments

Some iPhone 11 Users Complain of Display With Odd Green Tint

Friday June 5, 2020 12:31 pm PDT by
Some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max owners have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device, based on complaints shared on Reddit and the MacRumors forums. Image of green tint appearing briefly on the right, from MacRumors reader Oceannn It's not clear what's going on, but almost all of the affected users say that the green tint is visible ...
Read Full Article78 comments

Apple's Attempts to Automate Product Assembly Have Met With Limited Success

Thursday June 4, 2020 7:38 am PDT by
The Information today published a detailed look at the difficulties Apple has faced trying to assemble its products with robots rather than humans. The report claims that, beginning in 2012, Apple assembled a team of robotics and automation specialists at a secret lab in Sunnyvale, California to search for ways to reduce the number of workers on its production lines. However, the team is...
Read Full Article143 comments

iPhone 13 Prototype Mockup Depicts Notch-Free Design and USB-C Port

Thursday June 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
We still have a few months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 12, but rumors about the iPhone 13, coming in fall 2021, are already circulating. Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared a rough 3D printed mockup of a 5.5-inch iPhone said to be coming in 2021, which is from "Alibaba sources." The model may be built on leaked specifications and rumors, but where the info comes from is unclear. ...
Read Full Article114 comments

Apple Launches Open Source Project to Let Password Management Apps Create Strong Passwords

Friday June 5, 2020 9:20 am PDT by
Apple today informed developers that it has launched a new open source project that's designed to let those who develop password management apps create strong passwords compatible with popular websites. The new Password Manager Resources open source project allows password management apps to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate...
Read Full Article52 comments

Deals: B&H Photo Takes $200 Off New 13-Inch MacBook Pro, Starting at $1,299 for 512GB

Friday June 5, 2020 9:55 am PDT by
Following a few discounts on the MacBook Air tracked on Amazon and B&H Photo this morning, now B&H Photo is providing a few discounts on 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2020. Sales start at $1,299.00 for the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4GHz 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This notebook was originally priced at $1,499.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo....
Read Full Article16 comments

Sony's Unreleased WH-1000XM4 Headphones Show Up in Walmart Listing

Friday June 5, 2020 4:43 am PDT by
When it comes to wireless over-ear Bluetooth audio, Sony's flagship WH-1000MX3 headphones are among the best on the market, and the launch of the fourth-generation model appears to be right around the corner. A new listing (since removed) on Walmart's website, spotted on Thursday by Android Police, reveals pretty much all there is to know about Sony's upcoming WH-1000MX4 noise canceling...
Read Full Article39 comments

Gmail App's Dark Mode Finally Completes Rollout on iPhone and iPad

Saturday June 6, 2020 12:43 am PDT by
After months of delay and inconsistent functionality, the rollout of Google's long-awaited dark mode for Gmail appears to have finally completed on iPhone and iPad. Version 6.0.200519 of Gmail, which propagated through the App Store overnight, includes the following release notes: Pro Tip (if you haven't noticed): You can now switch between dark or light theme after upgrading to iOS 13. Or...
Read Full Article33 comments