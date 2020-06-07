App Recap: Concertino, Outgoings, and Major App Updates

Thursday June 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover

We still have a few months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 12, but rumors about the iPhone 13, coming in fall 2021, are already circulating. Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared a rough 3D printed mockup of a 5.5-inch iPhone said to be coming in 2021, which is from "Alibaba sources." The model may be built on leaked specifications and rumors, but where the info comes from is unclear. ...