Apple Updates Research App With COVID-19 Survey, Hearing Study Noise Test

Apple today updated its Apple Research app to introduce updates for its Apple Hearing Study and its Apple Heart & Movement Study.



There's a new "Speech in Noise" test that's available in the Apple Hearing Study, with the test designed to help researchers understand participants' hearing ability under various circumstances, including when background noise is present.

For the Apple Heart & Movement Study, there's a new survey available that will help researchers understand the impact of COVID-19 on daily life.

Those who have downloaded the Apple Research app and have signed up to join one of the above studies will see the new additions to the app.

Apple first launched the Apple Research app in November 2019. The app was created to make it easier for iPhone users to participate in and contribute to medical research.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]