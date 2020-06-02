Peloton Introduces Apple TV App With Access to Thousands of Workouts

Peloton today introduced an Apple TV app, providing easy access to its full library of live and on-demand workout videos on the big screen. There are thousands of workouts related to cycling, running, walking, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more.







Peloton bikes already feature a built-in touchscreen for accessing workout videos, but the Apple TV app allows the videos to be watched on a larger TV without AirPlay. Some workouts are designed with the Peloton bike or treadmill in mind, but other exercises can be done on the floor with a mat, such as yoga, stretching, and meditation.

Peloton bike owners were notified of the new Apple TV app today, including 9to5Mac's Zac Hall. The app is free to download, but requires a Peloton membership.