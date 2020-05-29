Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone XR Models

Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone XR models in select colors and capacities for the first time in the United States. Refurbished iPhone XR models are priced at a roughly 16 percent discount compared to current pricing on brand-new units, knocking $100–120 off of the regular price.



In addition to the 64GB and 128GB capacities matching current brand-new ‌iPhone XR‌ models, refurbished units are also available with 256GB of storage, although currently only in black. The ‌iPhone XR‌ was initially offered in all three capacities at its launch in 2018, but when the ‌iPhone XR‌ moved down the lineup as a lower-priced option in September 2019, the 256GB models were discontinued.



64GB: $499, down from current $599 price and $749 launch price

128GB: $539, down from current $649 price and $799 launch price

256GB: $629, down from former $749 clearance price and $899 launch price

All current refurbished ‌iPhone XR‌ models come carrier unlocked and without a SIM, so they can be activated with any carrier you choose.

Apple says all refurbished iPhone models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new white box and all manuals and accessories. Apple also installs a new battery and replaces the outer shell, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between a refurbished and brand new ‌iPhone‌.

Any refurbished ‌iPhone‌ model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered, which can be extended with AppleCare+ at a flat rate of $149 or for $7.99 per month on the ‌iPhone XR‌. Upgraded ‌AppleCare‌+ with theft and loss coverage is available for a flat rate of $249 or for $12.99 per month.

