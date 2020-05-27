Leaker Shares Details on 'iPhone 13' Camera

The next-generation iPhone 12 lineup coming in fall 2020 isn't out yet, but Fudge (@choco_bit), a leaker who sometimes shares information on upcoming Apple devices, today offered up details on what Apple has in store for the 2021 iPhone 13's camera setup.



A simple design drawing depicts a device with a four camera array, which Fudge claims will have the following features:

64-megapixel wide-angle lens with 1x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom

40-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x-5x optical zoom and 15-20x digital zoom

64-megapixel anamorphic lens for video capture (2.1:1)

40-megapixel .25x min ultra wide-angle lens with optical reverse zoom

LiDAR 4.0

The leaker says that the information should be taken with a "Huuuuugggeeeee amount of 🧂," suggesting the source of the rumor is questionable or it's so early that the camera setup could change. Apple makes plans for iPhones well ahead of when a new device is released, but plans change and are tweaked and there's quite a ways to go before the ‌iPhone‌ 13's final design needs to be nailed down.

The rumored ‌iPhone‌ 13 camera is wildly different from what's in the iPhone 11, and while Apple does make major camera improvements each year, the company has thus far shied away from super high megapixel cameras in its iPhones.

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

There have been some rumors indicating the ‌iPhone 12‌ models coming in 2020 could get a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera along with a telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom (up from 2x), but we've heard surprisingly little about the camera technology.

Most rumors have focused on the inclusion of 3D camera technology in the ‌iPhone 12‌, which is expected to be similar to the LiDAR Scanner feature that Apple introduced in 2020 iPad Pro models.

In 2020, higher-end ‌iPhone 12‌ models are expected to continue to feature triple-lens camera setups, while the lower-end ‌iPhone 12‌ models will continue to offer dual-lens camera setups. The 2021 iPhones will probably be similar, with the best camera technology reserved for the more expensive devices.