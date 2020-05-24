Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

App Recap: Voice Dream Reader, SmartGym, BIAS FX 2, and Major App Updates

by

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted three apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.

Apps to Check Out

  • Voice Dream Reader (iOS, $9.99) - Voice Dream reader, a text-to-speech app featured in the Today section of the App Store, has been one of the most popular accessibility apps since its launch eight years ago. The app supports the reading of PDF files, Web articles, plain text files, and more. Upon purchasing the app, users are welcomed with both 36 built in iOS voices in 27 languages and one premium Acapela voice, and over 200 other premium voices are available through in-app purchases. Voice Dream Reader also features several tools such as bookmarking, text highlighting, and annotations. There are several different reading styles that can also be customized to the likings of the user such as contrast, font size, auto-scrolling, and more. Outside of the accessibility space, the app's reading style can also be set to one of several unique settings.
  • SmartGym: Gym & Home Workouts (iOS, Free) - SmartGym, a popular fitness app, is being updated soon with several new features. The app lets users create and manage workout routines, view over 250 pre-installed exercises, view many pre-made workouts tailored to the interests of the user, and more. In addition, the standalone Apple Watch app can be used for tracking the health data of the user. It's worth noting that the free version of the app only provides access to two routines, 10 histories, and two measures. To access unlimited routines, measurements, and histories, users have the option to subscribe to monthly or yearly plans, which start at $4.99 and $29.99 respectively. The app's update will feature a new Smart Trainer feature which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create personalized workouts for the user, plus additional exercises, a new design, and more.
  • BIAS FX 2 (iOS, Free) - BIAS FX 2, the successor to the popular Guitar Amp and Effects app BIAS FX, was recently released with an updated library of amps and effects. The updated library features new versions of pedals, HD studio rack effects, and effect modelers, which gives users a multitude of options when creating their own unique sound. In addition, the Looper feature was introduced as part of the update, which is a songwriting tool that allows users to practice and record directly from an iOS device. The app is free to download, but additional effects require in-app purchases.


App Updates

  • Copilot (iOS) - Subscription based finance and budgeting app Copilot this week announced support for importing Apple Card data directly into its app. Apple Card users are now able to take advantage of Copilot's budgeting and transaction monitoring tools without having to copy over the data manually into the app.
  • Google - Google this week updated its Google Search app with Dark Mode support. It is also worth noting that users still running iOS 12 can utilize the feature by enabling the setting within the app.
  • Photoshop (iPad) - Adobe this week updated its Photoshop app with two new features. Curves allows users to adjust several aspects of an image while preserving its quality. Users with an Apple Pencil will also notice new pressure sensitivity adjustments that allows for more precision when using brush-based tools.
  • Twitter - Twitter this week announced that it has starting testing new settings that allow users to control who can reply to a tweet. Users can select everyone, people you follow, and only people you mention as options for who can reply to a specific tweet. The feature is currently being tested within a small number of users globally, and Twitter plans to roll the feature out to all users should testing prove successful.

Tag: App Recap

Top Stories

'This App is No Longer Shared' iOS Bug Preventing Some Apps From Opening

Friday May 22, 2020 3:58 pm PDT by
An app bug is causing some iOS users to be unable to open their apps, with affected iPhone and iPad users seeing the message "This app is no longer shared with you" when attempting to access an app. There are multiple complaints about the issue on the MacRumors forums and on Twitter from users who are running into problems. A MacRumors reader describes the issue:Is anyone else experiencing...
Read Full Article117 comments

'Apple Glass' Rumored to Start at $499, Support Prescription Lenses, and More

Tuesday May 19, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser today shared several alleged details about Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses, including an "Apple Glass" marketing name, $499 starting price, prescription lens option, and more. The marketing name will be "Apple Glass" The glasses will start at $499 with the option for prescription lenses at an extra cost There will be displays in both...
Read Full Article364 comments

Apple Releases iPadOS and iOS 13.5 With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates, Group FaceTime Changes and More

Wednesday May 20, 2020 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.5, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1. iOS 13.5 is a major health-related update that brings many features related to the ongoing public health crisis. The iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings...
Read Full Article223 comments

Apple Shares iPhone 12 Camera Module Orders Between Three Suppliers

Thursday May 21, 2020 3:10 am PDT by
Three of Apple's suppliers will share camera module orders for its forthcoming "iPhone 12" lineup, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain (via DigiTimes). Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an all-OLED iPhone lineup in 2020 with one new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one...
Read Full Article33 comments

Former iOS Chief Scott Forstall Shares Intriguing Story of His Interview With Steve Jobs at NeXT

Friday May 22, 2020 4:01 am PDT by
Former Apple executive and iOS chief Scott Forstall made a rare public appearance this week at Code.org's virtual Code Break event, and in between classes, Forstall shared the intriguing story of how he was hired by Steve Jobs. Forstall revealed that he had been considering working at Microsoft when he went to interview at NexT, the company started by Jobs after he had left Apple. Forstall...
Read Full Article124 comments

Apple Memorial Day Deals: Shop the Best Apple Accessory Sales From Twelve South, eBay, Anker, Mophie, and More

Friday May 22, 2020 6:39 am PDT by
We're now just a few days away from Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, and numerous retailers have opened up discounts in celebration of the holiday. This includes sales on helpful Apple-related accessories like Anker's portable batteries, Beats headphones at eBay, Incase and Incipio's protective iPad and iPhone cases, Mophie's iPhone battery cases, JBL's Bluetooth speakers, and much more. Note:...
Read Full Article7 comments

T-Mobile and Sprint Offering Free iPhone SE With Trade-In

Thursday May 21, 2020 1:14 pm PDT by
T-Mobile is launching a Memorial Day promotion that will see the company offering a free iPhone SE to customers who trade in an eligible older smartphone in good condition. From Friday to Monday, customers who trade in an existing smartphone can get a free iPhone SE (sales tax still needs to be paid) or up to $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20. The free iPhone SE will be provided in the form...
Read Full Article87 comments

Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Wednesday May 20, 2020 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 13.4.5, the fourth major update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.5 comes two months after the launch of tvOS 13.4. tvOS 13.4.5, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article36 comments

Apple's 'Bounce' AirPods Ad Wins 'Best of Advertising' Award

Friday May 22, 2020 10:09 am PDT by
Apple's creative "Bounce" ad designed to highlight the AirPods took top honors in the 99th annual ADC (Art Director's Club) awards for advertising, earning the "Best of Discipline" award along with two Gold Cube awards in the craft in video and branded content categories. Released in June 2019, the ad features a bored man who pulls his AirPods off of their wireless charging pad and then pops ...
Read Full Article40 comments

Jon Prosser Claims Apple is Working on 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' AR Glasses, Gurman Calls Rumor 'Complete Fiction'

Thursday May 21, 2020 4:50 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a limited-edition version of its augmented reality smart glasses that's designed to look like the round, frameless glasses that Steve Jobs was famous for wearing, according to Jon Prosser. Prosser, who runs YouTube show Front Page Tech and who has been sharing a flood of Apple rumors in recent weeks, mentioned the detail in Cult of Mac's latest Cultcast podcast....
Read Full Article124 comments