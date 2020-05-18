Google Adding Dark Mode Support to Google Search App for iOS and Android

Google is adding Dark Mode support to its Google Search apps for iOS and Android, with the new feature to begin rolling out tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



Google says that it wants to give search app users more options to customize their Search experience, and when ‌Dark Mode‌ is enabled on Android 10 and iOS 13, the Search app will be displayed in ‌Dark Mode‌. The same goes for Light Mode, with the feature following the overall system settings.

‌Dark Mode‌ can also be enabled or disabled using the Google app settings on iOS and Android, which enables ‌Dark Mode‌ for iOS 12 users as well as ‌iOS 13‌ users.

Dark mode is rolling out on Tuesday, and Google says that it will be available to everyone throughout the week.