Finance App 'Copilot' Adds Support for Importing Apple Card Statements

Copilot, a subscription-based finance and budgeting app, today announced support for importing Apple Card data directly from the Wallet app.



Copilot is able to analyze ‌Apple Card‌ statements, parsing transaction data, identifying recurring subscriptions, and removing duplicate transactions. The new feature lets ‌Apple Card‌ users take advantage of Copilot's budgeting, subscription tracking, and transaction monitoring tools without the need to manually copy data into the app.

‌Apple Card‌ data can be imported into Copilot along with data from other financial institutions, making credit cards, checking accounts, savings accounts, and investment accounts available in one place for monitoring purposes.

Copilot founder Andres Ugarte says that ‌Apple Card‌ integration has been in the works since Apple announced it would let users export data into third-party apps.

Apple card support has been a top request from our users since we launched. This integration required extensive backend development to ensure that upon import, Copilot could seamlessly integrate ‌Apple Card‌ data with the rest of a user's financial life. We wanted to ensure we weren't cutting any corners, and that ‌Apple Card‌ transactions could take advantage of the same algorithmic categorization and analysis that Copilot uses for other financial institutions.

Copilot is able to parse the data from financial accounts, locating and tracking subscriptions and bills, providing notifications when users get paid, and offering an end-of-month summary that details how and where money was spent.

Copilot is a subscription based app and using it requires a $2.99 per month fee, though there is a free trial available. [Direct Link]