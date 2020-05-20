Apple Releases New 13.4.5 Software for HomePod

Alongside iOS and iPadOS 13.5, Apple today released new 13.4.5 software for the HomePod. According to Apple's release notes, the update includes general improvements for stability and quality, with no new features mentioned.



The ‌HomePod‌ update is 13.4.5 and not 13.5, like the accompanying iOS update. When the beta testing period for iOS 13.5 first started, Apple released the betas as iOS 13.4.5, but swapped to iOS 13.5 due to a necessary SDK update for the Exposure Notification API.

‌HomePod‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌HomePod‌, but the ‌HomePod‌ can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our ‌HomePod‌ update how to.