'Apple Glass' Rumored to Start at $499, Support Prescription Lenses, and More

Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser today shared several alleged details about Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses, including an "Apple Glass" marketing name, $499 starting price, prescription lens option, and more.

The marketing name will be "Apple Glass"

The glasses will start at $499 with the option for prescription lenses at an extra cost

There will be displays in both lenses that can be interacted with using gestures

The glasses will rely on a paired iPhone, similar to the original Apple Watch

An early prototype featured LiDAR and wireless charging

Apple originally planned to unveil the glasses as a "One More Thing" surprise at its iPhone event in the fall, but restrictions on in-person gatherings could push back the announcement to a March 2021 event

Apple is targeting a late 2021 or early 2022 release

Apple is also rumored to be working on a more traditional AR/VR headset that resembles Facebook's Oculus Quest, with previous reports suggesting that the headset will be released prior to the glasses. Earlier this year, a leaked build of iOS 14 revealed a new app codenamed "Gobi" that Apple appears to be using to test new augmented reality experiences.

Prosser also claimed that this year's iPhone event could be held in October, rather than September as usual, due to the global health crisis. Multiple analysts including Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu have indicated that the highest-end 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max might not be available to order until October due to supply chain disruptions.