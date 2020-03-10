iOS 14 Leak Reveals Apple Developing New Augmented Reality App Codenamed 'Gobi' With QR Code-Like Tags

Apple is developing a new augmented reality app codenamed "Gobi," according to iOS 14 code leaked today by 9to5Mac.

The report claims the app would revolve around QR code-like tags that trigger an augmented reality experience, adding that Apple appears to be testing integrations with Apple Stores and Starbucks. "For instance, users would be able to hold up their phone in an Apple Store and view information about the products on display, get pricing, and compare features."



The report adds that Apple plans to make an SDK or API available to third-party companies to "provide their own tag identifiers, which would load up custom assets and scenery for that company," noting that this would be based on extensions built into App Store apps. It is unclear if the API would be widely available or limited.

For more new features and changes expected in iOS 14, keep an eye on our roundup.