Apple Watch Gets Two New Pride Sport Bands, Including Nike Edition

by

Apple today announced it has released two new Pride-themed Sport Bands for the Apple Watch, including a Sport Band and Nike Sport Band in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Both of the bands are available starting today on Apple.com and at select Apple Store locations.


The bands can be paired with new matching Pride watch faces coming in watchOS 6.2.5, which remains in beta testing.

Through this effort, Apple and Nike said they are proud to support LGBTQ advocacy organizations worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 member organizations in more than 150 countries and regions.

Last year's Pride band was a nylon Sport Loop.

Top Rated Comments


Avatar
vidjahgamz
19 minutes ago at 05:29 am
I wonder when they'll *actually* be available today on Apple.com? Not seeing them yet.

Definitely need that Nike one!
Score: 3 Votes
Avatar
Ubuntu
21 minutes ago at 05:27 am


I’ve always thought the pride ones look horrible (hopefully people will understand that disliking the aesthetics has nothing to do with the cause itself). Absolutely love the nike one though - it’s very subtle.


Is there any date that they are going on sale or available to order over web ?

It mentions today on Apple.com, so not too long hopefully.
Score: 2 Votes
Avatar
Delorean2006
20 minutes ago at 05:28 am
Nike one is really is really nice!
Score: 2 Votes
Avatar
fullfast
22 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Is there any date that they are going on sale or available to order over web ?
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
martyjmclean
13 minutes ago at 05:35 am
These are the first Pride bands I actually like. I’m gonna cop that Nike one!
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
tb2me
12 minutes ago at 05:36 am
I wish the Nike band would come in black; I’ve got a white nike band that, while great for work and working out, gets awfully dingy. Still, always love seeing the new pride bands (although i miss my beloved nylon bands, still my favorite style ever) and will probably get one or both.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

