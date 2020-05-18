Apple Watch Gets Two New Pride Sport Bands, Including Nike Edition

Apple today announced it has released two new Pride-themed Sport Bands for the Apple Watch, including a Sport Band and Nike Sport Band in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Both of the bands are available starting today on Apple.com and at select Apple Store locations.



The bands can be paired with new matching Pride watch faces coming in watchOS 6.2.5, which remains in beta testing.

Through this effort, Apple and Nike said they are proud to support LGBTQ advocacy organizations worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 member organizations in more than 150 countries and regions.

Last year's Pride band was a nylon Sport Loop.