Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce New 'iPhone SE' Today With Pricing Starting at $399

Apple's widely rumored successor to the iPhone SE will be announced at 8 a.m. Pacific Time aka 11 a.m. Eastern Time today, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would line up with a tweet from Prosser a few weeks ago that claimed the device would be announced on April 15.



Prosser adds that the device will be called the "iPhone SE" and start at $399 in the United States. The new iPhone SE is expected to be an upgraded version of the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and an increased 3GB of RAM. It is said to come in white, black, or red with up to 256GB of storage.

This would be the same device that has commonly been referred to as the "iPhone 9" in rumors.