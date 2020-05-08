MacRumors
All >
Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
????

Hints of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ kicked off in 2016 when rumors suggested LG display would be mass producing foldable displays for smartphones in 2018 and supplying them to companies like Apple and Google.

See full product calendar

New Apple Web Page Directs Customers to Its Online Shopping Services

Friday May 8, 2020 2:07 am PDT by Tim Hardwick

Apple has launched a new web page that brings together links and information about its online services for customers shopping from home during the global health crisis.


Titled "Everything you love about our stores is online," the new catch-all page links from the Apple.com home page and includes details about no-contact delivery options, Apple Specialist help, financing and credit options, Apple Trade In, Apple Card, order status checking, service and support.

The page also links out to "Today at Apple - At home," a series of fun how-to videos to help users get creative during the ongoing stay-at-home measures, and there's a series of category links for customers to explore products on Apple's online store.

Apple has been gradually re-opening its retail stores in countries where lockdowns have eased, although some are operating on limited hours.

Apple CEO Tim Cook last week said that Apple was going to reopen stores in Austria and Australia this week, and Apple's sole Apple Store in Vienna will be reopening on Tuesday, May 5.

We're still waiting to hear exactly when stores in North America will reopen, but Cook also said that Apple is planning to reopen a few stores in the U.S. starting in May. Store openings will be staggered, with Apple evaluating data that includes local guidelines and recommendations before reopening.

Top Stories

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article226 comments

Dramatic Unboxing of Apple's $700 Mac Pro After-Purchase Wheels Kit

Wednesday May 6, 2020 3:06 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Last month, Apple introduced a Mac Pro Wheels Kit designed for the Mac Pro that adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699. For anyone interested in what it's like to get their hands on the wheels kit, popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted a dramatically staged, tongue-in-cheek unboxing video. It's an admittedly lengthy watch at 7 minutes and 45 seconds, but...
Read Full Article178 comments

Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday May 5, 2020 7:08 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lineup with a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has an upgraded Magic Keyboard and faster 10th generation processor options. As typically happens when Apple ushers in a new generation of devices, the previous models are now seeing notable discounts at some retailers. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article28 comments

New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Announced With Magic Keyboard, 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 32GB RAM and 4TB SSD, and More

Monday May 4, 2020 5:33 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, faster 10th-generation Intel processor options, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned...
Read Full Article873 comments

Apple Provides Advice to AirPods Pro Users Experiencing Noise Cancellation or Crackling Sound Issues

Wednesday May 6, 2020 5:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In recent months, some AirPods Pro users have been complaining about reduced noise cancellation and crackling or static sounds, particularly since the release of firmware version 2B588 for the earphones in November. As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has now addressed these potential issues in two support documents here and here, providing affected users with troubleshooting advice. For users...
Read Full Article62 comments

Google's New Pixel Buds vs. AirPods and AirPods Pro

Wednesday May 6, 2020 12:06 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Google's new wire-free version of the Pixel Buds started shipping out in late April, and we picked up a pair to see how Google's wire-free earbuds compare to the AirPods and the AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. When it comes to price and feature set, Pixel Buds are more similar to the AirPods than the AirPods Pro. The Pixel Buds are priced at $179, in...
Read Full Article45 comments

Sonos Launches New Arc Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Support

Wednesday May 6, 2020 1:34 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Sonos today announced the Arc, a new $799 premium soundbar option that features Dolby Atmos support and AirPlay 2 compatibility. The Arc replaces the Playbar, with Sonos also discontinuing the Playbase. Available in black or white, the Arc features a curved grille, with its longer 45-inch design aimed at users who have large TVs. Sonos says the Arc can be mounted discreetly or placed on top...
Read Full Article73 comments

Kuo: Apple's Mini-LED Product Roadmap May Have Been Pushed Back to 2021

Thursday May 7, 2020 3:36 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's development of mini-LED display based hardware has not been significantly affected by the global health crisis but it may have delayed adoption of the technology in the short-term, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note with TF International Securities today, seen by MacRumors, Kuo said mini-LED chip, panel, assembly, and terminal assembly are expected to begin...
Read Full Article72 comments

Apple's Virtual WWDC Event to Kick Off on June 22

Tuesday May 5, 2020 9:04 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's virtual WWDC event will start on June 22, Apple announced today. It will be hosted in the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website and it will be free for all developers. Apple does plan to hold a keynote event, presumably on June 22 when WWDC begins. "WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented ...
Read Full Article145 comments

Facebook SDK Issue Causing Some iOS Apps to Crash

Wednesday May 6, 2020 4:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Multiple iPhone and iPad users are seeing their apps crashing at launch as of this afternoon, and the issue appears to be caused by a faulty Facebook SDK that the apps are using. There are multiple complaints about apps crashing continually on iOS devices on the MacRumors forums, and a wide range of apps appear to be impacted. Google's Waze app, for example, won't launch, and there have been ...
Read Full Article52 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
‘Romancing SaGa Re;Universe’ Pre-Orders Are Now Live on the App Store Revealing the Release Date for iOS and Android
Fantastic Platformer ‘Super Cat Tales 2’ Updated with Third and Final Story Chapter
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’ Coming May 26th, ‘Slayin 2’ and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
‘Draw a Stickman: Epic 3’ is Here to Provide Your Lockdown Edutainment
PokeCoin System Changes Are Coming to ‘Pokemon GO’ as Niantic Begins Testing in Australia
‘PUBG Mobile’ 0.18.0 Is Rolling Out Now on iOS and Android with Mad Miramar, a New Results UI, and a Whole Lot More
Out Now: ‘Juicy Realm’, ‘Sonic at the Olympic Games’, ‘Surviving Titan’, ‘Forza Street’, ‘The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s!’, ‘EverMerge’, ‘Guns and Spurs 2’, ‘Vengeance RPG’, ‘Deathtrap Dungeon’ and More
Apple Arcade: ‘Spyder’ Review – Does Whatever a Spyder Can
YouTube
2020 13" MacBook Pro Hands-On: Here's What's New!
Google Pixel Buds vs AirPods vs AirPods Pro: Which Should You Buy?
WWDC 2020: Official Date Announced, iOS 14 Rumored Features, & New Products?
Apple Releases NEW 2020 13" MacBook Pros
$649 OLED iPhone 12, Apple Announces Q2 Revenue, 13.5 Beta Face ID Mask Fix, and More!
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]