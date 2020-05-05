MacRumors
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
????

Hints of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ kicked off in 2016 when rumors suggested LG display would be mass producing foldable displays for smartphones in 2018 and supplying them to companies like Apple and Google.

Google Drive iOS App Gains Face ID and Passcode Protection Feature

Tuesday May 5, 2020 2:25 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick

In its latest update to Google Drive for iPhone and iPad, Google has added a new Privacy Screen feature that lets users enable Face ID or passcode authentication whenever the app is opened on their device, irrespective of the system's global security settings.


Similar features have been added to other third-party iOS apps containing particularly sensitive content, like password managers for instance. The idea is that even if you leave your device unlocked, anyone who tries to launch the Google Drive app still has to get past Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to your storage cloud-based files.

Google Drive includes options to activate Privacy Screen immediately whenever the app is opened or returned to upon switching to another app, or to delay the request for 10, seconds, one minute, or 10 minutes, depending on your threat model.

You can enable the feature in the app by tapping the hamburger icon in the top left corner of the screen and selecting Privacy Screen. Toggle the switch and the Delay options are revealed.

As noted by The Verge, Privacy Screen has limitations. On the settings screen, Google warns that it might not protect your Drive notifications, "certain" Siri functionality, files shared with the Files app, photos shared with the Photos app, and "other system functionality."

Google actually began talking about rolling out the feature back in April, but its implementation appears to have been delayed, and it's only just appeared in the latest update's release notes.

The Google Drive app for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ can be downloaded for free on the App Store. [Direct Link]

Tag: Google Drive

