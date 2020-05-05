AFI Movie Club Picks Now Featured in Apple TV App

The Apple TV app for the ‌Apple TV‌, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices now features an AFI Film Club section highlighting movie picks and recommendations from the American Film Institute.



As noted by Variety, the AFI's picks in the ‌Apple TV‌ app can be found in the "Browse by Collection" section, and the movie selections are updated on a daily basis. The AFI Film Club is not a subscription service and is instead just recommending content that can be purchased through iTunes or that is available through a streaming service like HBO, Hulu, or Disney+.

Today, for example, the AFI Film Club's recommendation is "Spartacus," which can be rented for $3.99 from iTunes or purchased for $14.99. Past movie picks include "Star Wars: A New Hope," "La La Land," "Roman Holiday," "Shawshank Redemption," "Moonlight," "The Sound of Music," and more.

Along with daily movie picks the AFI Film Club has a section that includes the AFI's top 100 greatest films of all time, recommending titles like "Gone with the Wind," "The Wizard of Oz," "Toy Story," "Pulp Fiction," "The Sixth Sense," and others.

The AFI Movie Club collection can be found on the ‌Apple TV‌, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, some Samsung and LG Smart TVs, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire TV devices.