Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
App Recap: Views 4, CleanMyMac X, MacTracker and Major App Updates

Sunday May 3, 2020 11:06 am PDT by Frank McShan

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted two new apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.


New Apps

  • Views 4 ($4.99) - Views 4 is a news and podcasts app that presents content tailored to the interests of the user. Upon downloading the app, users are presented with a series of screens that allow for the selection of popular interests, fonts for an optimal reading experience, and six color themes that can be used around the app. The app's easy to navigate interface is complemented with the integration of Haptic Touch when tabs and in article arrows are tapped. Aside from the ability to read articles from a personalized feed, Views also allows users to search, favorite, and download podcasts directly. The podcast interface is simple and even allows users to set a sleep timer. Views 4 is one of the latest apps to take advantage of Apple's universal purchases feature, so buying the app once will allow you to have access to it across all of your devices.

  • CleanMyMac X (Free) - Popular desktop cleaner app CleanMyMac X this week made its debut on the Mac App Store. Previously, the only way to use the software was to download it directly from its website. It is worth pointing out that the Mac App Store version of CleanMyMac X does not have all of the features available from the version available directly on its website. The Photo Junk, Shredder, Updater, and Maintenance features are only available from the website version of the app. Although the app is free to download, a yearly subscription fee of $34.99 is required to get access to all of the app's features.

App Updates

  • Apple Support - The Apple Support app was revamped this week with a new customized user interface with support for Dark Mode, guided step-by-step troubleshooting, new and improved chat and call experiences, and more.

  • Mactracker - Mactracker is an app that provides detailed information on every Mac, iPod, iPad, and iPhone ever made. The app also details specific information about each product such as processor speed, memory, graphic cards, price, and more. There's also a tab that allows users to obtain information about every software version issued by Apple for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and more. Mactracker received an update this week with the addition of Apple's new Magic Keyboard, an updated support status for Apple's vintage and obsolete products, new GeekBench 5 performance scores, and general bug fixes.

  • Pandora - Pandora this week updated its Apple Watch app with Siri support. Siri can now be used to play stations, songs, albums, and podcasts. The app also now allows asking Siri to dislike or like a song to help in tailoring songs to the likes of the user. Pandora has also updated its iOS app with a new Shuffle Stations feature, a more personalized discovery for better music recommendations, and more.

  • Ulysses - Popular writing app Ulysses was updated this week to add native support for Apple's iPad trackpad and mouse support which was first introduced in iOS 13.4. Along with the ability to embed external folders from the Files app and edit the contained files with Ulysses 19, the app has introduced several other new features that are worth checking out.

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change. iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch...
Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday April 28, 2020 2:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features iPhone 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the iPhone SE's camera measures up to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Apple CEO Tim Cook on New Products: 'We Have Our Head Down and Are Working'

Thursday April 30, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook provided some insight on what we can expect from Apple in terms of new products during the global health crisis. A mockup of an iPhone 12 with smaller notch Cook said that Apple is continuing to operate, and that Apple employees are getting used to working from home. "In some areas of the company, some ...
iOS 13.5 Beta Makes It Easier to Unlock an iPhone With Passcode When Wearing a Mask

Wednesday April 29, 2020 11:26 am PDT by Juli Clover
Many people are wearing masks that cover their faces when going outside, visiting stores, and other tasks, and Apple's Face ID iPhones do not unlock when the face is obscured by a mask. In the iOS 13.5 beta, released this morning, Apple has streamlined the speed with which the passcode pops up when a person wearing a mask is detected, making it easier to get into an iPhone with a passcode...
Intel Unveils 10th-Generation 'Comet Lake' Processors Appropriate for Updated iMacs

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:39 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Intel today officially announced its lineup of 10th-generation "Comet Lake" desktop processors, which includes a number of chips that would be appropriate for the iMac. AnandTech details all 32 of the new processors in organized tables, but only a handful of the chips would make their way into the iMac. At the top of the list is the flagship Core i9-10900K that Intel calls the world's...
Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 13.5, Relabeled From iOS 13.4.5 Due to Exposure Notification API [Update: Public Beta Available]

Wednesday April 29, 2020 9:59 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.5 updates to developers, two weeks after seeding the second betas and a month after releasing iOS and iPadOS 13.4 with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support, and more. iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
macOS Image Capture Bug More Pervasive Than Originally Thought

Friday May 1, 2020 3:45 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Earlier this week we reported on a bug in Apple's macOS Image Capture app that adds empty data to photos when imported from iOS devices, potentially eating up gigabytes of disk storage needlessly. Today, we're hearing that the bug in macOS 10.14.6 and later is a lot more extensive than was initially believed. NeoFinder developer Norbert Doerner, who originally discovered the bug, informed...
Apple Reports 2Q 2020 Results: $11.2B Profit on $58.3B Revenue, All-Time Record for Services Revenue

Thursday April 30, 2020 1:40 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $58.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.2 billion, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $58.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.6 billion, or $2.46 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter...
Valve Drops Mac Support for SteamVR Less Than Three Years After WWDC 2017 Announcement

Friday May 1, 2020 7:39 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Valve on Thursday announced that SteamVR no longer supports macOS so that its team "can focus on Windows and Linux." As noted by UploadVR, Mac users will still be able to use SteamVR by running Windows with virtualization software like Parallels Desktop or VMware Fusion. Valve says legacy builds of the virtual reality platform will also remain accessible on the Mac by right-clicking on...
Top Stories: iPhone SE Camera Comparison, iPhone 12 Pricing Rumor, Apple Earnings, iOS 13.5 Beta, and More

Saturday May 2, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
It was another big week for Apple news and rumors as we learned more about the new iPhone SE, heard some new rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and saw that Apple's financials have been holding up reasonably well despite the current global crisis. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This week also saw a new iOS 13.5 (yes, 13.5!) beta release with support for...
