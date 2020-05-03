App Recap: Views 4, CleanMyMac X, MacTracker and Major App Updates

Thursday April 30, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover

During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook provided some insight on what we can expect from Apple in terms of new products during the global health crisis. A mockup of an iPhone 12 with smaller notch Cook said that Apple is continuing to operate, and that Apple employees are getting used to working from home. "In some areas of the company, some ...