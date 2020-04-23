Apple TV+ Gains 'The Shrink Next Door' Comedy Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Apple today announced that it has given a straight-to-series order for "The Shrink Next Door," an eight-episode limited comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Apple reportedly acquired the rights to the series for Apple TV+ in a "highly competitive situation" earlier this year.

"The Shrink Next Door" is based on the true events documented in the Wondery podcast of the same name. The show is a dark comedy that follows the bizarre relationship between a psychiatrist to the stars (played by Rudd) and a longtime patient (played by Ferrell).

Over the course of their relationship, Rudd's character, Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, slowly takes over the life of Ferrell's character, Martin "Marty" Markowitz, moving into Marty's home and taking over his family business.

According to Apple, the series will explore how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.

"The Shrink Next Door" will mark the first time Ferrell and Rudd have reunited on screen since "Anchorman 2" came out in 2013.