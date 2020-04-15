Apple Redirecting 100% of Eligible Proceeds From (PRODUCT)RED Purchases to COVID-19 Response Fund Through September

Apple today announced that it is partnering with (RED) to redirect 100 percent of eligible proceeds from purchases of its (PRODUCT)RED products to The Global Fund's newly established COVID‑19 Response Mechanism, through September 30.



Apple says the COVID-19 Response Mechanism will provide critical support in countries with health systems most threatened by outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa that (RED) proceeds usually go towards. The funds will go towards personal protective equipment like masks, diagnostics treatment, lab equipment, public safety communications, supply chain support, and more.

Apple sells a wide variety of products in the special (PRODUCT)RED color, including the just-announced second-generation iPhone SE, various iPhone and iPad cases and accessories, Apple Watch bands, and select Beats headphones and speakers.