Apple's Contact Tracing System Will Require Verification When Users Report Testing Positive for COVID-19

Apple today in a press briefing indicated that its upcoming COVID-19 contact tracing system with Google will have a verification flow, meaning that users will be required to submit proof in order to report that they have tested positive for the disease.



As an example, Apple said that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 could receive a QR code with their test results and then scan that QR code within the contact tracing system for confirmation purposes, but the exact implementation remains to be seen. Apple said verification will be handled by an external entity and could vary by region.

Verification will be a very important step in Apple's and Google's contact tracing system, preventing users from falsely reporting that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and inflicting unnecessary worry on others.

Apple also ensured that the contact tracing system will not be enforced by governments and will instead function on an opt-in basis.

Apple and Google revealed plans for their contact tracing system earlier this week. The joint effort will use Bluetooth to alert users when they have potentially come in close contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, while respecting user privacy.





