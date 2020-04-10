2019 Mac Pro Now Available Through Apple's Refurbished Store With Up to $4000 in Savings

Apple yesterday added the 2019 Mac Pro to its online store for refurbished products in the United States, offering customers the ability to save approximately 15 percent compared to equivalent brand-new models.



The cheapest currently available refurbished model is a base configuration upgraded from 32 GB to 48 GB of RAM. That model retails for $6,299 new, but is available refurbished for $5,349.

At the high end is a 16-core model with 192 GB of RAM, a pair of Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, 8 TB of storage, and an Afterburner card, now available refurbished for $22,439. That's a savings of nearly $4,000 compared to a brand-new model.

All of Apple's refurbished products go through a rigorous refurbishment process before being offered for sale, which includes inspection, repairs, cleaning, and repackaging. Like new purchases, refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty that can be extended with an AppleCare+ purchase.

For tips on purchasing a refurbished product, make sure to check out our guide.