EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required

EPIX is currently offering free access to its catalog of movies and TV shows through the Apple TV Channels feature in the TV app, and many additional services are also offering extended free trials.



Upon navigating to the ‌Apple TV‌ app, users will notice that EPIX is listed under the "My Channels" section. Rather than offering an extended trial where users must first sign up, EPIX is currently providing completely free access with no subscription needed until May 2nd.

In addition to the free content from EPIX, many other ‌Apple TV‌ Channel options have extended free trials available for new subscribers, such as ShowTime, A&E, Smithsonian, and more. Showtime, for example, is currently offering an extended one-month free trial before its $10.99/month subscription fee.

‌‌Apple TV‌ Channels are available through the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app on iPhone, iPad, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, Macs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio.