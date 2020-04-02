Facebook Messenger Launches Standalone Video and Text Chat App for macOS and Windows

Facebook today launched a standalone Messenger app for macOS and Windows platforms, allowing users to video and text chat with friends and family from their desktop computer. Along with all of the expected features, Messenger on macOS supports Dark Mode.



The Messenger app connects directly to your Facebook account, so you can chat with existing friends without needing an email or phone number. These chats will sync across the mobile and desktop versions of Messenger as well.

Facebook said that it has noticed "more than a 100% increase" in people using web browsers for audio and video calling on Facebook Messenger, leading to the launch of the new app. For those interested, it's available on the Mac App Store and Microsoft Store from today.