Deals: B&H Photo's New Apple Shopping Event Includes Solid Discounts on iPad mini, AirPods, and More

B&H Photo began a new Apple Shopping Event today, offering discounts on AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Mac mini, and Apple Watch Series 5.

To start, you can save with some solid deals on AirPods, including the AirPods with Charging Case at $139.95, down from $159.95. This is around the same price we're seeing at all of the major Apple resellers this week, and just about $10 off from the lowest price tracked.

The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is $169.95, down from $199.00, which is also hitting around the same price at places like Adorama and Amazon. If you want the standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, that accessory is $69.00, down from $79.00 at B&H Photo.

Moving to Apple Watch Series 5, you'll find an average $15 discount on most models during B&H Photo's Apple Shopping Event. That means 40mm Aluminum devices start at $384.00 and 44mm Aluminum devices start at $414.00. This event also includes Nike+ and cellular models on sale, as well as $20 off Modern Buckle bands.

For iPad, there are numerous discounts on a variety of models. The 7.9-inch iPad mini from early 2019 is seeing a lowest-ever price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, priced at $499.00, down from $549.00. Likewise, the 256GB cellular model is on sale, this one priced at $629.00, down from $659.00.

There are sales on two of the newest 2020 iPad Pros: $1,049.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro and $849.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, both $50 off. Lastly, you can save on quite a few 2018 models; we collected a lot of these sales in a separate post this morning.

Head to B&H Photo to browse the full Apple Shopping Event, which also includes sales on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Beats headphones. We track weekly deals on all of these products in our dedicated Best Deals guides for iPad, MacBook, and AirPods.