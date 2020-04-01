Deals: Save on Both 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro Models This Week With Discounts of Up to $184 Off

Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy have a collection of discounts on both the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro this week. For the 2018 models, prices start at $699.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi on the 11-inch iPad Pro, and also include discounts on cellular configurations and the 12.9-inch models.

Sales for the iPad Pro that just launched last month are not quite as steep, but they're still solid $50 off discounts on a select few tablets, making them the lowest prices we've tracked so far. For the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro you'll find discounts on 256GB and 512GB Wi-Fi, and on the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro there is a sale on the 256GB Wi-Fi at Amazon.

11-inch iPad Pro (2018)

11-inch iPad Pro (2020)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020)

256GB, Wi-Fi - $1,049.00 at B&H, down from $1,099.00 ($50 off)

Be sure to head to our Best Deals on iPad guide if you're shopping around for solid discounts on an Apple tablet. This includes the iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.