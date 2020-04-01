Apple's Pandemic Recovery Donation to China More Than Doubles to $7 Million

Apple has more than doubled its donation to China's virus recovery efforts, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Chinese social networking site Weibo today (via Reuters).



Apple has now donated more than 50 million yuan ($7 million) to the country, which will be used to support long-term public health recovery efforts.

China has shown incredible spirit and resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak and we are grateful to our teams, partners and customers for their support during these challenging times. In addition to the 20 million yuan contribution we made with CFPA to support Lei Shen Shan and five other hospitals in the Hubei area, we are supporting longer-term public health recovery efforts. Our total commitment to CFPA is now above 50 million yuan. Around the world, the essential, collaborative response fighting the virus continues, and we are especially grateful to all the medical responders in China, and around the world, who are inspiring us all with their selflessness and courage.

Apple's stores in China were closed for much of February, but have since reopened. The 42 stores in China are the only Apple Stores in the world that are open right now, as Apple has closed every other retail location in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Some of the stores are expected to start reopening in April, but on a staggered basis and in areas less impacted by the coronavirus.

Apple has also made extensive donations in the United States and Europe. Last week, Cook announced that Apple has been able to source and donate more than 10 million N95 masks for healthcare workers in the U.S.