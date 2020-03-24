Apple Plans to Start Reopening Retail Stores in First Half of April
Apple today informed employees that it plans to reopen its Apple retail stores starting in the first half of April, according to VentureBeat. Retail stores will not all reopen at once and will likely remain closed longer in areas with more widespread outbreaks.
Apple closed all of its stores outside of China on March 14, and at the time of the closure, said that retail locations would remain closed until March 27. That date was later extended with vague wording on the Apple Store website that said stores would be closed "until further notice."
Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien apparently told employees today that remote work plans will be extended through at least April 5, but after that date, brick and mortar stores will be reopening on a staggered basis. Apple plans to reevaluate work from home arrangements on a weekly basis based on workers' locations.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
That date was later extended with vague wording on the Apple Store website that said stores would be closed "until further notice."Makes more sense...
We are haven't reached the peak yet... Before that everything is basically TBA. No point in communicating any dates...
What does any of this have to do with the article?
This is horribly irresponsible to be announcing this even before the cases of Covid have peaked, which isn't likely to happen by mid-april.
Except Apple hasn't announced anything. A posting on a rumor website is not an "announcement."
