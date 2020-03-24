Apple Plans to Start Reopening Retail Stores in First Half of April

Apple today informed employees that it plans to reopen its Apple retail stores starting in the first half of April, according to VentureBeat. Retail stores will not all reopen at once and will likely remain closed longer in areas with more widespread outbreaks.



Apple closed all of its stores outside of China on March 14, and at the time of the closure, said that retail locations would remain closed until March 27. That date was later extended with vague wording on the Apple Store website that said stores would be closed "until further notice."

Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien apparently told employees today that remote work plans will be extended through at least April 5, but after that date, brick and mortar stores will be reopening on a staggered basis. Apple plans to reevaluate work from home arrangements on a weekly basis based on workers' locations.