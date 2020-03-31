Apple Music Shares Playlists Aimed at Lifting Your Spirits While Social Distancing

Apple Music is now offering its subscribers a few playlists aimed at working from home, focusing on schoolwork, and generally lifting spirits for everyone during the current pandemic. These new "Come Together" playlists can be found on the Browse tab of ‌Apple Music‌ in the carousel up top.



Apple has made the following playlists: "Isolation Icebreakers," "Work From Home Hustle," "Virtual Hugs," "High-School-Strumentals," "Living Room Dance Party," "Astral Escape," and "Social Distancing Social Club." Apple said that it built each of these playlists to suit a variety of situations and "to help provide comfort, motivation, focus - or just something to dance to and get your mind off all of this."

The "Come Together" featured section also includes a few pre-existing playlists on ‌Apple Music‌. There's an area for workout playlists, relaxing, family fun, popular "Essentials" playlists, revisiting old favorite albums, music videos, studying, acoustic music, unwinding, and catching up with some Beats 1 Radio shows.

The new section of ‌Apple Music‌ has launched a few days after Apple began rolling out the "Get Up! Mix" to users, which provides a weekly selection of uplifting and energetic songs. Last week, Apple also introduced a new way to alert users of album launches, with notifications placed directly within the Library tab of ‌Apple Music‌.