Apple Music Gains New 'Get Up! Mix' Weekly Playlist

Apple is today rolling out a new Get Up! Mix algorithmic playlist that joins existing playlists like Chill Mix, New Music Mix, Friends Mix, and Favorites Mix.



The new Get Up! Mix is full of "happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging" music, and will be updated each Monday with new songs curated by Apple Music editors, according to Engadget.

Apple is still rolling out the new Get Up! Mix, but once available, it will be in the "For You" tab alongside other playlists that are updated weekly.

Alongside the Get Up! Mix, Apple is debuting a new Home Office DJ playlist that has songs tailored to people who are working from home at the current time.

Located in the "Browse" section of ‌Apple Music‌, the playlist features songs from The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Halsey, and more. Apple says it is an "uptempo, easygoing" playlist that focuses on recent pop, dance, hip-hop and RB songs.

In related news, Beats 1 radio DJs are now broadcasting from their homes, using FaceTime to conduct interviews with musicians like Elton John and Hayley Williams, with some of the programs to be recorded on iPhones.

Apple has asked that all employees who are able to do so work from home at this time.