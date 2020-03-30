Apple Reportedly Looked at Acquiring Augmented Reality Display Maker Plessey
Apple recently looked at acquiring British company Plessey Semiconductors, a maker of augmented reality displays, according to The Information.
Facebook has struck a deal to buy all of the augmented reality displays made by British firm Plessey, as the social network looks to build AR glasses capable of overlaying virtual objects onto the real world. The deal could give Facebook an edge over Apple, which recently looked at buying Plessey, one of the few makers of AR displays, according to two people familiar with the matter.
