Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Defending Jacob'

Apple today shared the first trailer for "Defending Jacob," an upcoming Apple TV+ show focusing on a murder where a district attorney's son is arrested as the main suspect.

In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

"Defending Jacob" is based on the novel of the same name written by William Landay. It stars Chris Evans, best known for his starring role in the "Captain America," films and Michelle Dockery, known for "Downton Abbey."

Jaeden Martell ("Knives Out" and "It Chapter Two"), J.K Simmons ("Oz" and "Counterpart") and Cherry Jones ("Signs") also have roles in the show.

"Defending Jacob" is set to premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+ on April 24.