Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on iPhones, New iPad Pro, and New MacBook Air Outside of China

Apple has lifted purchase limits previously imposed on iPhone, new iPad Pro, and new MacBook Air purchases made outside of China.



Apple this past week had set purchase limits across several of its products. For example, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ and Mac mini were limited to five orders per customer, the new ‌iPad Pro‌ was limited to two 11-inch models per customer and two 12.9-inch models per customer, and iPhones were limited to two of each model per customer.

Some purchase limits have yet to be lifted in China. Although China does not have any purchase limits on iPhones and the ‌Mac mini‌, there does still exist a limit of five ‌MacBook Air‌ orders per customer. Additionally, there exists a limit on the new ‌iPad Pro‌, however, it is unable to be ordered at this time as approval for the device in the country is still pending.