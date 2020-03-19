Apple Sets Purchase Limits on New iPad Pro, New MacBook Air, and iPhones in Several Asian Countries

Apple this week set purchase limits on its newly updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air models, its entire range of iPhone models, and the Mac mini on its online store in several Asian countries, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.



The new MacBook Air and the Mac mini are limited to five orders per customer, for example, while the new iPad Pro is limited to two 11-inch models and two 12.9-inch models per customer. There is also a limit of two iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus models per customer.

Apple commonly places purchase limits on products in some Asian countries to combat the gray market, such as the AirPods Pro, but these expanded restrictions could be an effort to balance supply and demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple has yet to set online purchase limits in the United States, Europe, or other regions.