Siri Now Provides Coronavirus Advice From CDC and U.S. Public Health Service

iPhone users who ask Siri about COVID-19 can now complete a questionnaire about their symptoms and potential exposure to the virus to better understand their health situation, as noted by CNBC. Apple says the answers are sourced from the CDC and U.S. Public Health Service, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services.





Apple today also shared a COVID-19-related PSA from the White House Coronavirus Task Force in its App Store on iOS devices, as retweeted by Rene Ritchie.

The same PSA can also be watched on Apple.com

Apple earlier said it is donating millions of masks for health professionals in the U.S. and Europe.