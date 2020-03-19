Conan O'Brien to Film Talk Show From Home Using iPhone

Late night talk show hosts have been canceling shows, working without audiences, and using other workarounds to continue to create content amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and other countries that has locked many people in their homes.



Well-known talk show host Conan O'Brien has a unique solution to the coronavirus situation, last night announcing that he plans to shoot his show from home using an iPhone, while all of his guests will use Skype. The rest of his crew is working from home.

I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an ‌iPhone‌, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020

O'Brien appears to have filmed at a few videos in his home already, including a St. Patrick's Day parody video on the importance of hand washing and a series of "toilet paper life hacks."

O'Brien will be providing new, full episodes of his show shot on the ‌iPhone‌ starting on Monday, March 30. All other late night shows have suspended production at this time, though Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have shot some remote content for online viewing, and Jimmy Fallon is doing short 10-minute online episodes.