Apple Suspends All Active Filming on Apple TV+ Shows

Apple has suspended all active filming on Apple TV+ projects from outside studios, temporarily pausing work on "The Morning Show," "Foundation," "See," "Lisey's Story," "Servant," and "For All Mankind."



"The Morning Show" yesterday announced that it was shutting down production temporarily in an effort to prevent cast members and crew from catching the coronavirus, and as The Hollywood Reporter points out, the temporary halt on production has now expanded to all other ‌Apple TV‌+ shows that are in the process of filming.

"The Morning Show," "See," "Servant" and "For All Mankind" were filming season two episodes, while "Foundation" and "Lisey's Story," were filming their inaugural seasons.

Netflix has also shut down all scripted TV and film physical production for two weeks in the United States and Canada, and Disney TV Studios has shut down filming on 16 pilots. Warner Bros. Television Group has stopped production on more than TV shows and pilots that were in the works, and CBS, Paramount TV Studios, Showtime, and the CW have postponed production on some TV content.

Several late night talk shows, including "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night With Seth Meyers," and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" are also on hiatus until at least March 30.

Given the spread of the coronavirus, it is not clear how long Apple and other TV production companies will need to pause work on television shows, and how that will affect TV debut dates. Several films that were set to debut soon are also being pushed back from their theatrical releases, including "The Quiet Place 2."