Apple TV+ Series 'The Morning Show' on Filming Hiatus Due to Coronavirus Concerns

As the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world, businesses and companies of all kinds are taking precautions to avoid the infection, including TV shows and movies that are in filming.



Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" is one show that will be shutting down production temporarily in an effort to prevent cast members and crew from catching the coronavirus, reports Deadline.

The decision was made by "The Morning Show" studio Media Res in conjunction with Apple, and is described as a precaution that has not been prompted by any possible exposure.

"In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show," said Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res.

"NeXt," a Fox TV show, and "Riverdale," a CW show, have reported crew members who have come down with coronavirus. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who are in Australia, said yesterday that they have the coronavirus.

"The Morning Show" is in the middle of filming its second season with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carrell.