Apple's Stock Plunges $20 as Stock Market Trading Temporarily Halted After Opening Bell
Apple's stock opened at $255.94 this morning, down nearly $20 from a closing price of $275.43 on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to result in wild fluctuations on the stock market this week.
The broader S&P 500 index dropped over seven percent shortly after the opening bell this morning, triggering an automatic suspension of trading for 15 minutes.
Apple like many large companies is taking several precautions in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, including closing all Apple Stores in Italy, suspending Today at Apple sessions in several regions, and more. It is also looking very likely that Apple will not hold WWDC 2020 as a physical event, with other large developer conferences like Google I/O and Facebook F8 having already been canceled.
Apple reportedly encouraged its employees in Cupertino and many other locations to work from home this week if possible.
BREAKING: ALL U.S. STOCKS HALTED FOR 15 MINUTES AS S&P 500 PLUNGES 7% https://t.co/jODyUs8On1 pic.twitter.com/88HnaOOMpM
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 12, 2020
COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
This feels like the actions of a man utterly out of his depth and now flailing around with whatever idea comes into his head.
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-51846923[/URL]
He is doing an excellent job against the virus. Much better than any democrat would have gone. Bernie flat out said he would have kept the borders wide open.
He denied the seriousness of this thing for weeks maybe months. Going on social media to try to bolster the markets and save his own skin. We have only tested 11k people. South Korea tests almost that many people per day. Trump can’t get his message straight on what he is doing. This is what happens when incompetence is partnered with arrogance.
Apparently, the president’s speech didn’t inspire much confidence. But, how could it really? He has an established distain for both truthfulness and thoughtfulness. This crisis shines a light on the president’s lack of credibility and poor leadership. A Reality TV huckster and narcissist is not what we need right now.
Relax it’s going to be over soon
The human race?
Unlike 2008 with the mortgage fraud that precipitated the crash back then, the underlying fundamentals of the current economy are very strong. Things will come roaring back when the market finally prices this pandemic in.