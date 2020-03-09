MacRumors
Today at Apple Sessions in Seattle and San Francisco Bay Areas Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Monday March 9, 2020 11:56 am PDT by Juli Clover

Apple has canceled all of its Today at Apple sessions in Apple retail locations in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, two of the places in the United States that are seeing some of the worst coronavirus outbreaks.


Searching for Today at Apple sessions in the SF Bay Area or around Seattle provides results that say there are currently no classes available. Apple has also canceled all Field Trip programs, which allowed teachers to take students to Apple Stores.

Apple sent out notices to stores in these areas asking them to cancel all sessions from March 8 to March 29, according to an ‌Apple retail‌ source that spoke with MacRumors.

In addition to canceling Today at Apple sessions, Apple has ordered extra cleanings of display products throughout the day, and the number of chairs at the Genius Bar and cubes in the Forum area have been reduced to add additional space between customers.

In areas with severe coronavirus outbreaks in Italy, South Korea, and China, Apple has closed stores entirely, which is still an option if the outbreak in the United States grows worse. Right now, it appears that Today at Apple sessions have only been canceled in Washington and the SF Bay Area, but these shutdowns could also spread to other stores if additional areas see significant coronavirus infections.

